BATON ROUGE, La. - A judge Monday set a $375,000 bond for a pregnant Baton Rouge woman booked last week on a second-degree murder charge after the remains of her 2-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Allen, were found in a wooded area in Mississippi.
State District Judge Christopher Dassau also set a $300,000 bond for Lanaya Cardwell's live-in boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, on his second-degree murder charge in the death of the toddler. Gardner is the girl's self-described stepfather.
Gardner's total bond, however, is $375,000 because he was previously booked on counts of obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains, and his bond on those counts is $75,000.
Both Cardwell, 25, and Gardner, 30, told the judge that they will be financially unable to make those bonds. If they do, they will be under house arrest with a number of conditions attached. They would not be allowed to live together.
Cardwell's attorney, Gail Ray, said she will appeal her client's bond. Cardwell is eight months pregnant, Ray told the judge.
Cardwell is accused of punching Nevaeh on Sept. 24. Gardner is accused of disposing of the child's body in a remote patch of woods in Mississippi after her mother reported her missing Sept. 24 from a Belaire neighborhood apartment. He was accused of second-degree murder by investigators who said he didn't seek emergency care for the injured child.
Authorities found the girl's remains buried beneath trees by the bank of the Pearl River.
A distraught Cardwell told investigators and a TV news reporter that Gardner set Nevaeh down for a nap the morning of Sept. 24, only for her older siblings to return from school a few hours later to an empty apartment and an open door.
A high-profile search ensued, spanning two states and involving nearly a dozen law enforcement units, including the FBI.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department arrest affidavits accusing Cardwell and Gardner of murder, hours before the girl was reported missing, Cardwell was in the bathroom preparing to go to work for the day when Nevaeh picked up her mom’s contact lenses. Police say her mother responded by punching her daughter in the torso with a closed fist.
The arrest records say Nevaeh fell backwards and hit her head on a cabinet before her mother “forcefully grabbed” her and took her to another room, where Gardner later told police he could hear what sounded like “two adults fighting.”
When Cardwell and Nevaeh emerged, Gardner said the girl was crying and had a large bruise on her forehead.
Gardner told investigators he then drove Cardwell to work, and when he returned to the apartment, the toddler refused to eat and complained about stomach pain. She then lay down on the couch, where Gardner said he later found her unresponsive.
Gardner told police he tried to resuscitate the girl, and, when his attempts failed, he admitted to placing Nevaeh in a suitcase and driving across state lines to dispose of her body, ultimately placing her in a “makeshift grave deep in the woods.”
Police say Gardner initially told police he had laid down for a nap and awoke to find the girl missing. Later, police say he admitted he had found Nevaeh "unresponsive and lifeless."
Before Nevaeh’s body was discovered, Cardwell’s mother, Jessica Billiot, described her daughter’s relationship with Gardner as “toxic” and said it was oftentimes marked with violence, recalling one incident where she witnessed Gardner “have a fit at” the toddler after she spilled a slime toy on the carpet.
Billiot said Gardner yelled at the girl and forced her to hold a vacuum as he attempted to make her clean up the mess.
A second-degree murder count was leveled against Gardner because police say he failed to help the girl after she complained of stomach pain and because the coroner was unable to determine whether Nevaeh was still alive after he stuffed her in the suitcase.
Despite the coroner’s initial findings that the girl's death was the result of a homicide, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III has cautioned that final autopsy results can take weeks, adding that details known about the case may change as police continue their investigation.