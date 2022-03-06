Bats found inside Willis Knighton Medical Center

SHREVEPORT, La.- Willis Knighton has affected areas of the hospital after bats were found in various places.
KTBS received pictures of the bats and a video of employees trying to catch one. We asked the hospital to comment and CEO Jaf Fielder said "Over past few days, we have received isolated reports of bats inside Willis-Knighton Medical Center. Pest control professionals were immediately contacted to handle the situation. They located where the bats were gaining access to the building and sealed the opening. All the affected areas of the hospital have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. No patients or staff members were harmed.”