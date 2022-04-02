SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was able to escape her home in Shreveport Saturday when a house fire erupted.
The fire happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Baxter Street. The homeowner was sleeping at the time of the fire, but was able to escape without any injuries.
The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene about three minutes after the fire began and had it under control in under 15 minutes.
"First units arrived about three minutes later; three to four minutes later with reported heavy fire and smoke coming out of the front of it," said David Kerley, Shreveport Fire Department Battalion Chief. "Most of the fire was confined to the kitchen area with heavy damage to the kitchen, with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the residence."
According to Chief Kerley, the home is not suitable for living at this time. The fire remains under investigation.