BOSSIER CITY, La. - Many homes were hit by Sunday's storm, including those around the Shady Grove neighborhood in Bossier City.
Kristian Scoggins was home on Bayou Circle when suddenly things went dark.
“Around 3:30 I believe. We were all sitting in my grandmother's room and there was a bright blue flash and the rain started coming. Then it was all the winds and you couldn't see anything and all of a sudden, the power went out,” said Scoggins.
When Scoggins went outside, he saw a tree limb had taken down the power line and says he saw a transformer ignite. Since then, crews have been at work in the area to fix the problem.
Scoggins says that overgrown trees are the problem.
With no air conditioning and high temperatures outside, Scoggins and his grandmother have been driving around to stay cool.
His grandmother also experienced the outage in June.
“She says it’s very annoying how the power always goes out. I mean it doesn’t always go out, but when it does it for a long time and we got generators, but you can’t power everything with them,” said Scoggins.
Many people, just like Scoggins, are still waiting and hoping their power returns soon.
