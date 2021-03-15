SHREVEPORT, La - The Bayou Classic is expected to bring at least $2 million into the Shreveport-Bossier area. That amount was announced by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission during the Caddo parish commission economic development committee meeting.
The 47th annual Bayou Classic will be played on Saturday, April 17th at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. Grambling State University will take on Southern University. The Bayou Classic which is normally held in New Orleans, is one of the largest events in the state of Louisiana.
Tourism and hospitality are expected to bring in money from Thursday through Sunday. Based on Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium capacity is at 50% which is about 25,000 seats.
Kelly Wells is the executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission "This was kind of on a bucket list item that we felt like we would love to have one day. New Orleans was saddened that it was not able to host it but like Stacy mentioned, and commissioner Johnson, It's a phenomenal opportunity."
The sports commission says most hotels in the Shreveport-Bossier area are sold out for the Bayou Classic weekend. Caddo commissioners voted to send a motion to the full body with a request to give $50,000 in support of the Bayou Classic.
Plans are also underway to hold the 48th annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans in November.