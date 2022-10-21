SHREVEPORT, La. – Community leaders and their business were singled out Thursday for their high business standards during the Better Business Bureau’s 16th annual Torch Awards for Ethics.
Four top businesses emerged as finalists. This year’s winners in each category include:
- Integrity Award 一 Pintail Roofing
- Customer Commitment Award 一 LearningRX of Shreveport-Bossier
- Good Neighbor Award 一 Carter Credit Union
- Non-Profit Award 一 MLK Health Center and Pharmacy
The Torch Awards for Ethics is designed to recognize business leaders who demonstrate exceptional personal character, ensure that their organization meets the highest standards of ethics, and facilitate trust between their customers and community.
This year’s ceremony, hosted by Bossier Schools public relations liaison Sonja Bailes, included four nominated categories, a scholarship presentation, and guest speaker Timothy J. Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.
BBB board chairwoman Lisa Janes and vice chairman Stacy Dart presented the finalists and winners.
Annie Perret of Louisiana State University Shreveport, Shakeithdra Mills of Southern University Shreveport and Ashlynn Goss of Bossier Parish Community College received BBB scholarships, which are awarded to students majoring in business administration with an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
BBB is now accepting nominations for next year’s Torch Awards for Ethics.