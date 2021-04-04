SHREVEPORT, La. -- Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16 in all three states of the Ark-La-Tex. As more people get their first doses, they're letting the world know via social media. But that could create some problems.
Tim Shane, president of the Better Business Bureau for Shreveport and Texarkana advised against posting pictures of your vaccination card, regardless of whether this is your first or second shot. The cards do not include particularly personal information such as a social security number, but your name and your date of birth are all a scammer might need to get started, according to Shane. But there are options for people who want to share that they've gotten the vaccine.
"The best thing I and the [Federal Trade Commission] would recommend is to take a picture of either your Band-Aid over the the injected area or the nice sticker that you get to show that you're vaccinated," said Shane.
It's not just the vaccines. Social media users need to be careful about anything they post online. For example, wait until you get home to post vacation photos. If you post them while you're on vacation, Shane said it could leave your home vulnerable to thieves.