Lots of scammers spend hours thinking of ways to get your money.

Sometimes it's pretty tough to know what's the scam and what's legit.

From knocks on your door to telephone calls to your home or even your cell phone, you have to stay vigilant.

"It's the same old story. If you don't know who you're doing business with, don't do business with them. If you don't recognize the telephone number or the company that's calling you, don't answer the telephone." That's sage advice from Andy Fisher with the Better Business Bureau here in Shreveport.

Just this week, KTBS has been contacted by viewers about suspected scams involving SWEPCO and threats to disconnect service, an elderly woman talked into setting up a PayPal account to fix her computer that was allegedly hacked and another involving the U.S. Health and Human Services and an $8,000 grant offer for the mere upfront payment of $250.

Then there was another complaint about a company called Equilibrium Medical Supply, selling medical equipment by phone from from Florida. A relative of the victim who is an elderly woman with dementia said her mother was talked into buying medical equipment she did not need. The daughter learned about it when the company billed her mother's insurance. Those charges were denied and the bill came straight to the victim's house because insurance requires a prescription from a doctor for medical equipment. The woman's doctor didn't prescribe the equipment so that leaves this customer with a $2,000 dollar bill-an expense she says wasn't authorized.

Andy says you have to be careful about phone calls when it comes to your insurance and your money. "If you do happen to give them some type of information and happen to spend money with them, then you should notify the police." And once you do that, Andy says call the Better Business Bureau so that others can know what to watch for when they're looking at companies. "That way we put that company in our database and it would indicate to other people that it may not be a legitimate company."

Going forward, Andy says you should search companies with the Better Business Bureau to give yourself consumer confidence too. "We find out who they are, what they do, what we should do not to do business with them."

Advice we should all take to protect ourselves from all of the scams that seem to plague us these days.

We reached out to Equilibrium Medical Supply for comment. They were aware of the situation with our viewers here in Shreveport but were repeatedly unavailable for official comment on this story.