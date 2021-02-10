HOPE, Ark. – Dansons USA will open the country’s largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Ark., the company announced Wednesday.
The facility, which is approximately 335,000 square feet and sits on 143 acres, will initially start with three pelleters and a 100,000-ton capacity, but has the infrastructure for eventual expansion to 300,000 tons and nine pelleters.
The site will also serve as a distribution center for wood pellets as well as wood pellet barbecue grills and will be responsible for creating approximately 50-100 new jobs in the next three years.
“Dansons is setting the barbecue world on fire with its high-quality wood pellets and top-flight pellet grills,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Dansons and Hope are a perfect match. Dansons needs wood. Arkansas has wood. Dansons needs a first-rate workforce. Arkansans are the hardest working and smartest employees anywhere. Dansons and Arkansas will set the standard for barbecue wood pellets, and soon grill masters will be serving barbecue with the distinctive taste of Arkansas.”