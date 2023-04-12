BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The deaths Monday of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a home on McGregor Street have been ruled a murder-suicide, Bossier City police said Wednesday in a news release.
The victim is identified as Consuelo O'Neal, 49, of Bossier City. Police said she was shot in the head by Broderick Giovannte Messer of Lewisville, Texas, who then turned the gun on himself.
Police found them when responding to shots fired call. Messer's body was found in the back yard, with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm in his possession.
O'Neal was found inside the home. Police said there was evidence of forced entry.
Investigators said O'Neal and Messer had been involved in a relationship that ended with a bad break-up. They believe Messer kicked in the door to O'Neal's home, killed her then left the house and shot himself.