BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges.
While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed three people firing gunshots near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street. He tried to make make contact with them but they ran, leading police on a pursuit that began on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier City and continued into Shreveport.
The trio, one of which is identified as Javarrius Lewis, 18 of Bossier City, eventually crashed their vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 49 and Kings Highway in Shreveport.
All three were arrested and face numerous charges, including illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of a handgun and flight from an officer.
The Shreveport Police Department also assisted with the pursuit and detainment of the suspects.