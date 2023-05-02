BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer has been shot and several others injured during what appears to be a business robbery Tuesday morning on Industrial Drive.
The officer is described as having moderate injuries and is in stable condition, Louisiana State Police spokeswoman Trooper LeAnn Hodges said.
One person is in custody, she said.
Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said he could not immediately confirm how many others were injured. He said the information would be released as soon as it’s confirmed.
Officers were called to the scene on a shots fired call. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of a Valero gas station and Mexican restaurant.
Hodges said a man came out of the store and there was an exchange of gunfire between him and officers.
A robbery may have taken place, Hodges said, but clarified that information is still not confirmed.