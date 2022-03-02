BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted since 2020 for the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mason Jemar Johnson, 21, for first-degree rape in September 2020. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, BCPD spokesman Bart Cavanaugh said in a news release Wednesday.
Bossier police received a report of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in January 2020. It happened in the 200 block of Colquit Street during the week of Thanksgiving in 2019.
Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app.