Bossier City Police are turning to the public in their search for a runaway from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.
T’Mayia Kinney, 17, left the shelter on Monday, February 27 a little after 8pm. T'Mayia is from New Orleans and was being housed at JGJ through DCFS.
Police say since she's not from this area, they're unsure where she might be since she has no known contacts in our area.
T’Mayia is 5’6” tall, 214 pounds, with medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She sometimes wears her hair in colored braids, though it's unclear what type of hairstyle she currently wears.
She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and pink and black Nike Jordan shoes. Her ears are pierced and she has an unknown tattoo on her left arm.
Call Bossier City Police if you have any information on T'Mayia's whereabouts.