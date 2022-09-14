SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City police sergeant and his co-defendant have been indicted in a prescription painkiller drug scandal.
Sgt. B.J. Sanford and Mitch Morehead pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to all charges at their arraignment in U.S. District Court before Judge Mark Hornsby. A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday alleging conspiracy to obtain controlled substances by fraud and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Morehead faces additional counts of distribution.
The government says Sanford, who is president of the police officers’ union, hired Morehead to raise money for the organization. Sources close to the investigation have told KTBS 3 News that Sanford took control of union funds. And the duo embezzled money to pay for Morehead to see doctors and get prescriptions for the drugs.
Both are jailed without bond. Sanford is on administrative leave.