BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police detectives are continuing their investigation into a drug-related shooting Wednesday night that left three juveniles injured, one critically.
The shooting happened in Bossier's K Side neighborhood. The gunfire broke out on Traffic and Berry streets around 8:30 p.m.
Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims include two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.
All were treated by the Bossier City Fire Department and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. Two are considered stable and expected to survive. The third remains in critical condition, police said Thursday in an update.
Charges are pending.