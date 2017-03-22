Bowie County authorities capture a fugitive near Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas.
Chase Cook was wanted on a probation violation for forgery out of Longview, Texas.
Bowie County Deputy Chad Ford says he went to pick up Cook at his place of employment on the civilian side of the depot when he reportedly took off into a wooded area across Highway 82.
The Telford Unit K-9's were called in to assist in the search.
Officer Ford says Cook was captured within an hour and a half.
"We briefly caught him before he lost his shirt, then he got into the thicket. We called the prison dogs to help us with the search. The other agencies did a great job helping and getting the perimeter set up. I think getting him boxed in was instrumental to his capture," said Officer Ford.
Cook has been booked into the Bi-State jail.