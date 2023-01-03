SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money.
The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card.
The bad guys know that too. So, they're sending out checks.
A Bossier City resident who recently got a check for almost $6,000 recognized it as a fake right away. Better Business Bureau President Bob Davis said he is familiar with this came.
"That check will bounce and they're not going to come after the person that wrote the check. They're going to come after you to get the money back. Usually what happens is they're telling him that he won the lottery, and they are sending him that money to pay the taxes etc., in order to receive that money," said Davis.
Davis also offered information on some of the most common scams that use fake checks, including check overpayment, mystery shopper scams and employment scams just to name a few.