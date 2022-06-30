VIVIAN, La.- Friends and family held a vigil Wednesday evening to remember James “Bebo” Herring, who died Tuesday night while riding his bicycle in town.
Known as a legend and icon around town, Herring is now a guardian angel who left behind a simple message: "be good."
A crowd of friends and family gathered at Church of the Nazarene in Vivian to remember the smiling face of the 55-year-old who would joyfully ride through town, stopping to help anyone that needed him.
From the outpouring of love online and from the large turnout at Wednesday’s vigil, it's clear "Bebo" touched everyone in town in a special way.
People online say James "Bebo" Herring, in many ways, was the heart of the small town of Vivian and a true example of what it means to "love thy neighbor."