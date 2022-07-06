MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies since December have raised $8,000 for various non-profits in the parish just by growing out their beards.
While the deputies have enjoyed getting to wear their whiskers while on the job, their ultimate goal is to give back to the community. Each deputy donates $20 a month to avoid a clean shaven face then Sheriff Jayson Richardson picks out a local charity to give the money to.
This month, the recipient is the DeSoto Fire District 9 Ladies Auxiliary in Frierson.
Over 20 years ago, the auxiliary was formed by a group of women in the community to assist the volunteer firefighters. Funds have been raised through fish fries, rummage sales, bake sales and other projects.
The goal is to make sure the firefighters have all the equipment needed to do their job, such as radios, batteries, shirts, hats and more.
The auxiliary also is known for holding political forums during the election season so all candidates running for office can introduce themselves and answer questions directly from the public.
The Ladies Auxiliary is always searching for new faces to join their ranks. To join, contact Synda Dillard at 318-773-3669.