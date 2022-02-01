MANSFIELD, La. -- Facial beards sported over the past few months by DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies were not just a means of keeping faces warm. It was to raise money.
In November, Sheriff Jayson Richardson created a fundraising challenge for the staff to benefit a local charity that he would select at a later date. For deputies participating, their beards could be grown as long as they were neatly groomed in exchange for a small donation.
Today, Richardson announced the whiskered staff raised $1,000, and it was presented to BFF of DeSoto Animal Services. That's the nonprofit that brings awareness and assistance to the DeSoto Animal Shelter.
Representing the shelter at the check presentation were Barbie Higginbotham and Buffy, a local pup that is on her way to her new forever home in New York.
The sheriff's office's donation and other donations help BFF in supplementing the shelter's budget by purchasing food and supplies. It also funds transports of animals such as Buffy to new homes throughout the U.S.
Richardson said the bearded challenge was so successful he'll continue it for months to come. Each month, donations will be collected from the participants and will be distributed to another local charity.