SHREVEPORT, La- Bed Bath and Beyond has filed for bankruptcy. The company announced Sunday morning that it will begin to liquidate its inventory and go out of business.
The decision comes amidst efforts to raise money by offering stock options to garner immediate cash and closing locations across the U.S.
The Bath Bath and Beyond website has a message stating, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations." The store will accept its famous 20% off coupons until Wednesday when it will begin to liquidate all items at a severely discounted price. Customers can also return items until Wednesday, but after then, all sales are final.