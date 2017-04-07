Need a hobby? How about beekeeping? Want to learn the skill in short order? There's a place in Ruston, you can do just that.
Honey farming techniques have been taught through the generations all the way into present day. Aaron and Lauren Jennings teach beekeeping 101 at a little boutique in Ruston called My Happy Place. The boutique sells their honey, too
“We were very passionate about the bees and beekeeping so it was a natural thing for us to start teaching classes as well,” Aaron Jennings said.
The Jennings came up with an approach to teaching beekeeping that they hoped would attract people to the classroom.
"What we've tried to do is simplify it down to what people need to know. And then let them learn as they go,” Aaron Jennings said.
And that's when the buzz on their beekeeping classes commenced.
“I love talking about bees. I love helping people getting started beekeeping. So I’ll do everything I can to help make the process easy,” Aaron Jennings said.
Several in this class were looking for a new hobby with benefits.
"Maybe do it as a hobby. Create a business. Who knows,” said Stephen Dickerson.
"It's just a hobby I've been wanting to get into,” Justin Hammons said.
"When I found out they were offering beekeeping classes I signed up immediately,” Hammons added.
Hammons is not looking way out into the future at owning his own honey empire. He's taking baby steps.
“My main goal is not to kill the hive as soon as I get it. Then we'll see what I get out of it after that,” Hammons said.
Others just take the class for the sheer educational aspect of it.
“Some people don't want to keep bees they just want to learn about them and look at them.
“Most people don't want to keep bees for a living. It's you know … have bees for their own yard. Help save bees. Help pollinate flowers and plants,” Aaron Jennings said.
"I'm really big on practical and just being practical and actually having hands on time with the bees and getting a good feel for bees. And if that's a good fit for you and what you do,” he added.
But don't put your apple and notebooks away just yet, there is some classroom time required.
"We do a part where it will be lecture and we'll be talking about different information. Then we'll go outside and have a hands on part with bees so people can actually get a feel for them. We talk about basic bee biology. And how bees live in a community together. We also go through some management techniques for different times of the year. Because the bees will act differently in the different seasons. We teach them how to extract the honey and process it, so that they can get it into a jar and be able to enjoy it on their pancakes or biscuits. I try to encourage people not to take notes too much during the class. And just try and pay attention,” Aaron Jennings said.
But don't worry. He'll give you copies of his notes after the class. And that's not all.
"We offer a copy of the audio. I'll record all the audio from the class, and so people can have that as an mp-3. All the slides and everything that i use will be available to help jog people's memories,” Aaron Jennings said.
Upon graduation, your new skills pay quick dividends.
“Average about 5 gallons a season. Some do better, some do worse. … Yeah that's the first season. And that's 60 pounds of honey,” Aaron Jennings said.
Classes are held once a month. May and June classes are still open. But don't wait. Aaron Jennings says the classes fill up quick.
EXTRA!! EXTRA!!
Aaron uses the top bar hive. Not your standard bee hive we're used to seeing. These hives are easier to work and not as heavy. Plus, you don't have to expose all the bees at once when you're extracting your honey, which makes for calmer gentler bees.
https://www.jenningsapiaries.com/
https://www.jenningsapiaries.com/news/
https://www.jenningsapiaries.com/new-products/naked-bee-tank