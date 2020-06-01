SHREVEPORT, La. – Even before the coronavirus crisis impacted northwest Louisiana, 2020 had not been an easy year at The Port Grill.
In January, the restaurant’s executive chef, George Beaird, died suddenly.
Beaird co-owned the Shreveport eatery with his best friend, Ryan Hope, who was still in mourning when he made the decision to temporarily close The Port Grill in late March to protect his employees from COVID-19.
For the first time in more than two months, The Port Grill will open for business Tuesday.
"We're really excited -- ready to get back in the world and help take care of the people of Shreveport and serve the great food that we have," Hope said.
Since The Port Grill opened in 2017, it has tweaked its menu and concept multiple times. But the restaurant’s signature burger has been a constant, gaining notoriety as one of the best northwest Louisiana has to offer.
"It won, actually, three awards in Shreveport-Bossier for best burger,” Hope said. “So yeah, we're really well known for that."
Unfortunately for Hope and other restaurant owners who depend on beef, supplies have dwindled across the country as many meat packing plants were forced to limit operations or shut down when workers became sick with COVID-19.
Hope said he used to pay roughly $2.50 per pound for shoulder clod, which his staff would grind in-house for burgers. Now, Hope says the same cut of beef costs $6.80 per pound.
Hope said removing the burger from the menu is not an option.
“If I don't put it on the menu, then people will be upset,” Hope said.
He plans to raise the price of the burger from $12 to $15.
“Once the beef prices go back down – which, hopefully they will – we will … adjust back down,” Hope said. “I don't like charging that much for a burger, but I don't want to open and not have it, either.”
Meanwhile, Hope will adjust his menu to include more seafood, pork and vegetarian options, including a Philly cheesesteak made with Portobello mushrooms.
As many families in northwest Louisiana still grieve in the early stages of recovery from a public health crisis, Hope sees reopening as a way to heal with the community that supported him and Beaird from the very beginning.
"I opened this with my best friend, and we serve great food, that was his food,” Hope said. “Back there cooking it today, it's like getting to hang out with him, even though you know he's not here anymore.”
“It's a labor of love, for sure," Hope said.