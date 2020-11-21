SHREVEPORT, La- BELIEVE! The Magic of Christmas will start Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 23 at the Shreveport Aquarium.
Santa left a trail of clues through out the Aquarium and kids will use magical wands to turn on lights, create music, grow a Grinch's heart, create reindeer footprints, and reveal which list they are on: naughty or nice?
This event will be available during normal Aquarium hours:
- Sunday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Regular tickets are free for kids two and under, $12 for ages 3 to 12, and $15 for ages 13 and up.
There will also be another Holiday event at the Shreveport Aquarium: BELIEVE Lights the Night on Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning Nov. 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BELIEVE Lights the Night will feature festive lights, cocoa, and special guests.
Tickets for this event are for ages 2 and up, and are $25.
For both events, COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.