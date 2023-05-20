TEXARKANA, Ark. – Just days before graduation, a beloved Lufkin varsity baseball pitcher Lance Modisette died in a crash in Nacogdoches County.
After an outing with his teammates, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday, on US 259, where both vehicles left the roadway and crashed in the woods.
Modisette was a former member of the “Thundering 13” which was the famous East Texas little league baseball team winning the Little League World Series Championship in August 2017.
Modisette was to graduate Lufkin High School on May 26.
"Counselors will be available on Monday morning for students who are in school. At this time, memorial preparations are being made," Lufkin ISD said. "Please keep the Modisette family, Panther baseball team members, coaches, teachers and the students of the Class of 2023 in your prayers."
A prayer vigil in Modisette’s honor is scheduled for Sunday night at the high school baseball field.