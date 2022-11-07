SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died.
Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.
"She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed domestic violence outreach director/advocate for Project Celebration with over 20 years of experience in domestic violence," Executive Director Mitzi Harris said. "She was known for her selfless commitment, compassion and support for victim/survivors and families of domestic violence, her generosity, and sense of humor."
Project Celebration says its thoughts and prayers are with Jenkins’ family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. "She leaves an indelible mark on the PCI Family and our community."