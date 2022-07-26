SHREVEPORT, La. -- Men set to stand trial in Caddo District Court this week for separate felonies failed to appear in court so bench warrants have been issued for their arrest.
Christopher James Fuller of East Tennessee Avenue in Vivian, 40, was set to appear for trial before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. No bond is set on his arrest warrant.
Fuller, who also has ties to the Killeen, Texas, area, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old in May 2020.
Prosecutors are assistant district attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Jason Waltman. Fuller is defended by Carter Lawrence.
Romaine Demond Dugas, 38, of West College Street in Shreveport, also failed to appear. He faced trial in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court on charges of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.
The prosecutor in his case is Cheyenne Wilson. Dugas is defended by Harry Johnson.
Anyone with information on Fuller or Dugas and their whereabouts is asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Warrants Division at (318) 681-0670.
Theirs aren't the only trials set for the courts this week. Other trials of interest include:
- In Section 3, before District Judge Chris Victory, Jeremy Walker, 36, of Dallas, Texas, is on trial for two counts of first-degree rape. Prosecutors are assistant district attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. Walker is defended by Dave Knadler.
- Section 2, before Judge John D. Mosely Jr., Davario Xavier Cole, 23, of Shreveport, is on trial for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and aggravated criminal damage to property. Prosecutors are assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Cheyenne Wilson. Cole is represented by Casey Simpson.