MANSFIELD, La. – A barbeque plate lunch benefit will be held Saturday in Mansfield for a Shreveport firefighter who is battling the after-effects of COVID-19.
Ross Hunt Jr. contracted the virus in September. He needs a double lung transplant.
Hunt, of Mansfield, formerly worked for DeSoto EMS, which has helped organize the fundraiser. All proceeds will go toward medical expenses.
The lunches will be sold at 327 Washington Avenue (the parking lot of the former Market Basket grocery store) from 11 a.m. until all are gone. The plates will include barbeque leg quarters, Down Home sausage, potato salad, baked beans and a drink – all for $10.
Donations also can be made to George Hunt Jr. at the Professional Firefighters Credit Union.