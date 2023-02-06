SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release.
Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
Benteler said following the successful ramp-up of its steel tube plant, the site is now one of the most modern and efficient in North America and can exploit its full potential – "especially in view of the strong oil and gas market in the US which has developed very positively over the past months. The future market perspective by far exceeds previous expectations. Therefore, the Benteler Group has exercised its contractually agreed right to terminate the envisaged sale for strategic, and economic reasons," the news release states.
"We would like to thank our employees for their excellent work, especially over the recent months, which have been characterized by significant volume increases in line with our customers’ demands. We are convinced that we will continue to successfully serve the high demands in the USA in future and, in doing so, make an important value contribution within the BENTELER Group," Christian Wiethüchter, CEO and CSO of BENTELER Steel/Tube, said.