BENTON, La. -- Benton High School’s next two football games are being canceled because of possible COVID exposure not related to the athletic program, according to a district news release.
Friday’s home game against Byrd and the Nov. 6 away game versus Southwood will not be played. Coaches and administrators at those two schools have been notified.
"As in all cases of possible COVID exposure, Bossier Schools continues to work closely with the Region 7 Office of Public Health to ensure state protocols are followed," the news release states.