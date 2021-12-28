BENTON, La. -- A Benton man accused of sex crimes involving juveniles has been arrested by federal marshals in Indiana on a warrant from the Bossier Sheriff's Office.
Denton Stanley, 48, was extradited to Bossier Parish on Dec. 21 and booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility on one count each of aggravated crimes against nature and first-degree rape with a victim under 13 years of age and three counts of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental infirmity.
Detectives say there may be other victims. Anyone who has been a victim or has information about any sexual crime involving Stanley, or any other person, is asked to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said the time limit for reporting sexual crimes is lengthy, and he encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred five, 10, or even more than 20 years ago. The statute of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age.
Stanley’s bond has been set at $425,000.