BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges.
Lt. Bill Davis said Zachary Cole, 30, of Benton was found Tuesday night at the home of a friend.
Davis said Cole allegedly chest-bumped, spit on and imprisoned his girlfriend in their house against her will on Aug. 15.
Cole's friend, Tristan Boatner, 29, of Benton was arrested and booked with obstruction of justice-evidence tampering for hindering, delaying and preventing deputies from finding Cole.
Deputies said Cole has a lengthy criminal history, with charges including aggravated assault, battery of a police officer, simple battery, theft, drugs and more.
Both men were taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. Bond for Cole is $30,000, and bond for Boatner is pending.