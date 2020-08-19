Zachary Cole

Zachary Cole

BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges.

Lt. Bill Davis said Zachary Cole, 30, of Benton was found Tuesday night at the home of a friend.

Davis said Cole allegedly chest-bumped, spit on and imprisoned his girlfriend in their house against her will on Aug. 15.

Tristan Boatner

Tristan Boatner

Cole's friend, Tristan Boatner, 29, of Benton was arrested and booked with obstruction of justice-evidence tampering for hindering, delaying and preventing deputies from finding Cole.

Deputies said Cole has a lengthy criminal history, with charges including aggravated assault, battery of a police officer, simple battery, theft, drugs and more.

Both men were taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. Bond for Cole is $30,000, and bond for Boatner is pending.

1
4
6
2
8

Tags

Load comments