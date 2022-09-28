SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Benton man has died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash last week.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jackie Russell, 77. He suffered multiple blunt-force injuries in the Sept. 20 crash at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street. He died Sunday afternoon.
The crash involved the drivers of a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and 2020 Toyota RAV4. One of the vehicles was eastbound on East 70th Street and turned into the westbound lane of travel and was hit by another car, which caused a chain reaction crash, SPD said Wednesday in a news release.
Russell was the passenger in the RAV4.