BENTON, La. -- A Benton man arrested last month for child pornography faces even more charges after further investigation, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Franklin Goad, 34, was first charged with 84 counts of possession of child pornography after a search of his home and electronic devices. Images of young children were on the devices, detectives said.
An additional 1,109 counts of pornography involving juveniles along with 196 counts of sexual abuse of animals was added this week.
Bond on the new charges totals $1 million.