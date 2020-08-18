BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who continues to evade arrest for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges.
Zachary Cole, 30, of the 1100 block of Highway 162 in Benton, allegedly chest-bumped, spit on and imprisoned his girlfriend in their house against her will on Aug. 15.
Deputies say while they were on the way to the house, Cole allegedly locked the gate which restricted access to the house.
He told his girlfriend if any deputies showed up, "they will be shot."
Deputies say Cole has a lengthy criminal history, with charges including aggravated assault, battery of a police officer, simple battery, theft, drugs and more.
If you know where Cole is, contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.