BENTON, La. - After taking home their third national championship, the Benton Middle archery team has their eyes on a new prize -- the NASP Open/Championship.
The Tigers invited KTBS 3 News to their last practice session before heading to the world tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
"We have won nationals three times this year being the third for Bullseye in the Eastern Division. This year is our first time winning a national championship for the 3d target," said Coach Terrie Streetman. "We're just excited. It's the first time winning both in the Eastern Division for any middle school. Savannah O'Donoghue was able to compete in the shoot off against a high school archer. And she won the shoot off, so she's the national champion bullseye ... for over 12,000 archers."
Savannah ranked number one in the nation. Charli Long ranked second, and Madison Hammersla is third.