BENTON, La. - Benton Middle School will be closed Monday after winds from a severe storm removed portions of the school's roof early Saturday morning.
The day will be used by faculty and staff as a work day in preparation for classes resuming Tuesday, district spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.
"We at Bossier Schools are immensely grateful this weather incident did not occur during school hours when more than 1,100 students and employees were there. For that reason, we are so blessed," Bailes said in a statement.
"We cannot stress enough how grateful our district is to the public that has reached out to help. One way to do that is to assist our teachers in replacing the personal classroom materials they lost, which amounts to many thousands of dollars spent over years of teaching, Bailes said.
For those wanting to contribute, checks can be made payable to Benton Middle School and mailed to 6140 Hwy. 3, Benton, La. 71006. Checks can also be made to Benton Middle School and dropped off at First National Bank of Benton.