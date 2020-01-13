BENTON, La. - A Bossier parish middle school will be closed Monday due to storm damage. Benton Middle School students will get the day off so cleanup can continue at the campus and teachers can relocate some of the classes.
Winds topping 100 mph ripped the roof off part of the school, causing extensive damage to half a dozen classrooms. Those classrooms are being relocated to modular buildings on campus.
In most cases, teachers in those damaged classrooms lost everything. They have been overwhelmed by community support and donations.
Anyone interested in donating, can drop off or mail checks payable to "Benton Middle School" at the school. Checks can also drop off at First National Bank of Benton.
Students will return to school Tuesday.