BENTON, La. - Students from Benton Middle School are headed to the Presidential Inauguration. Eleven 6th through 8th graders will leave Monday, January 16, from Shreveport Regional Airport and travel to Washington D.C.
While the students are there, they will not only tour the city but gain an educational experience. The children will take classes Monday through Thursday and learn about American history and government.
Isabella Arsenault, 8th grade, said "We are going to create a mock bill and try to get it passed by debating in a mock Congress. I am really excited, because I have a passion for debating. And to do that in Washington D.C. during the Presidential Inauguration, will be a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Faculty and staff believe the educational experience will be a unique opportunity for students. Trip Sponsor Jamie East said, "I hope they will understand the gravity of what it means to be a citizen in our democracy and be better lifetime citizens.
The students will wake up at 3 a.m. on Inauguration Day. The early start will give students time to pass through security and secure a sport for the Inauguration Ceremony.