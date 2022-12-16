Mama Noel Designs

Mama Noel Designs owner Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu.

BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas.

"A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really like this,'" said Maxwell-Lebleu. "She likes shopping, you like going out of town, finding different things that you can't get locally. So why don't you open a little ecommerce business, which we did."

Mama Noel inside owner's home

Mama Noel Designs opened in 2021, and this year it's quadrupled sales. Items are being shipped all over the U.S.

"There's a handful of things that are staples, nutcrackers, religious, gingerbread, sweet treats, anything that reminds you of your childhood does well," said Maxwell-Lebleu.

Her home, where she also displays her talent, showcases the Christmas feel, and Maxwell-Lebleu shares some tree trimming ideas so your tree can look its best.

