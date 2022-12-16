BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas.
"A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really like this,'" said Maxwell-Lebleu. "She likes shopping, you like going out of town, finding different things that you can't get locally. So why don't you open a little ecommerce business, which we did."
Mama Noel Designs opened in 2021, and this year it's quadrupled sales. Items are being shipped all over the U.S.
"There's a handful of things that are staples, nutcrackers, religious, gingerbread, sweet treats, anything that reminds you of your childhood does well," said Maxwell-Lebleu.
Her home, where she also displays her talent, showcases the Christmas feel, and Maxwell-Lebleu shares some tree trimming ideas so your tree can look its best.