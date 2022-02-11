BENTON, La. – A Benton contractor was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of taking a customer’s money for a commercial building project but not doing the work, Benton Police Chief Steve Collier said.
Kent Gardner Jones was arrested on one count of misappropriation of funds and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Collier said Jones operated a business from a location in Benton. Jones reportedly accepted a $200,000 payment from a customer for a commercial construction project but did not purchase materials or start the job.
“He took the man’s money and refused to give it back … and he used the money elsewhere,” Collier said.
Benton police ask anyone else who may have been a victim of contractor fraud to call the Police Department at 965-0579 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.