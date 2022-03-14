BOSSIER CITY, La. - Travel times in north Bossier will be going up as a new road expansion project gets underway.
Motorists who travel Benton Road near Interstate 220 should get ready to deal with delays and detours.
Work began Monday to lengthen the left turn lanes on Benton Road for turning east and west on I-220.
The work is expected to take about 60 to 90 days to complete. It's a $700,000 project, with half being paid by Bossier City and the other half by Bossier Parish.
"In the morning all the traffic is coming southbound and what happens is, the left turn lane is so short it backs up into the inside lane," Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury administrator said.
"Traffic backs up because people can't get through. Same thing happens in the afternoon going northbound. This is going to give some more storage, hopefully more vehicles will be able to get through on the two lanes that are going both directions," Ford said.
This is part of a bigger project in the future that will eventually widen that interchange to six lanes.
As a reminder, the Benton Road delays will push more traffic onto Airline Drive and other streets as drivers try to get to and from north Bossier City.