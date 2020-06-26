BENTON, La. - Congratulations Zach Cryer! The rising Benton 9th grader put Bossier Parish Schools and Benton Middle School in the spotlight.
Zach was named this year's State Middle School Student of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.
This is not Zach's first time to be honored, it's his second. He won Elementary Student of the Year as a 5th grader at Kingston Elementary School.
Zach will be attending Benton High School as a 9th grader this fall. During his time at Benton Middle School, he was student council president, service coordinator for the National Junior Honors Society, played on the basketball team, and served in 4-H.
Zach says all his hard work has paid off.
"I've had such a strong support system around me in my community with my parents, teachers, and coaches. They always told me to strive for the best and never settle for less than you can do, and always trying as hard as you can. I want to thank them, I could not have done this without my community."