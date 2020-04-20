BENTON, La. - Word travels fast. But just as fast, orders are coming in for Joie and Kayla's handmade face masks.
Monday, the Benton High School students received orders from California and Hawaii.
They began making masks a couple week ago and have delivered to families, businesses and hospitals in the area.
Some of their masks were sent to South Louisiana and Houston, Texas.
They originally planned on donating to hospitals, since nurses and doctors were running low.
Kayla Lynch didn't expect to be making face masks her senior year of high school. But she admitted she’s happy to have found a hobby that's making a difference in her community.
"It's not what I expected, but I’m glad that I’m doing something that's making a difference and impacting my community and helping everyone I can. That's the bright side of the situation,” said Lynch.
"It’s a way to spend our time and not get into any trouble. It's easy to stay home and do this, not get sick, get other people sick, and it makes me happy to help other people,” added Joie Fisher.
The girls do not charge for the masks, but they are accepting donations.
Now more than ever, it's hard for the girls to come by material, especially elastic. If you are interested in helping, you can learn more on their Facebook page J+K Masks.