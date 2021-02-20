Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

New Braunfels Utility employees help package bottled water at the water station at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center in New Braunfels, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The water stations were set up by New Braunfels Utilities and the city of New Braunfels for area residents without water in the wake of outages throughout the city due to unprecedented winter weather events.

 Mikala Compton

BENTON, La- After Bossier City's water supply dropped substantially on Friday night, most people in the city now have low water pressure because of more pumps brought online around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

This is according to a Facebook post by the Benton Town Hall.

The Louisiana National Guard brought a shipment of bottled water to Benton and will be developing a plan to distribute the water on Saturday once road conditions improve. According to the Facebook post, the shipment of water is half of what was originally expected.

Public Services staff will continue to work as they can throughout the weekend despite the dangerous road conditions.

