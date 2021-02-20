BENTON, La- After Bossier City's water supply dropped substantially on Friday night, most people in the city now have low water pressure because of more pumps brought online around 5 a.m. on Saturday.
This is according to a Facebook post by the Benton Town Hall.
The Louisiana National Guard brought a shipment of bottled water to Benton and will be developing a plan to distribute the water on Saturday once road conditions improve. According to the Facebook post, the shipment of water is half of what was originally expected.
Public Services staff will continue to work as they can throughout the weekend despite the dangerous road conditions.