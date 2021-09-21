BENTON, La-- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department has arrested a Benton woman, Sandra Driscoll, who is charged with sixteen counts of aggravated animal abuse. Officials received an anonymous tip to search the woman's property off Rubicon road. There, detectives discovered three dead horses as well as thirteen other horses that were extremely malnourished. The horses are now in safe keeping and are being treated. Detective Clay Christian says that while arriving at the scene it was clear that the horses were living in awful conditions and that they had not been fed in a while. Driscoll is being detained at Bossier Maximum Security Facility with her bail set at $100,000.