BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Benton woman, Sandra Driscoll, who is charged with sixteen counts of aggravated animal abuse.
Law enforcement received an anonymous tip to search the woman's property off Rubicon Road.
Deputies discovered three dead horses as well as 13 other horses that were extremely malnourished. The horses are now in safe keeping and are being treated.
Detective Clay Christian said that while arriving at the scene it was clear the horses were living in awful conditions and they had not been fed in a while.
Driscoll is being detained at Bossier Maximum Security Facility with her bail set at $100,000.