BENTON, La. - The two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Airline Drive and Kingston Road has claimed the life of a 20-year-old Benton woman.
State police say Madison Miller, who was southbound on Airline, died late Thursday afternoon when a pickup made a left turn onto Kingston Road in front of her car.
Miller was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she was pronounced dead.
The juvenile driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, according to state troopers.
The accident remains under investigation.