BENTON, La. - A Benton woman was killed in a fatal crash Sunday morning.
Before 1:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 162 west of Linton Road. Melissa Lawrence, 40-year-old of Benton, was identified as the woman who was killed.
According to State police, the initial investigation revealed a 2014 Mazda SUV, driven by 23-year-old Juwan Wells of Shreveport, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 162, approaching a curve.
For reasons still under investigation, Wells' vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Caravan head-on.
Wells and the driver of the Caravan were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.
Lawrence, who was a passenger in the Caravan, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
State police say Wells' impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation after toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for an analysis.